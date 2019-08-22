Zero Price Reaches $0.0534 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Zero has a total market cap of $359,496.00 and approximately $452.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00498876 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00132044 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00050523 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002669 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000517 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 6,773,685 coins and its circulating supply is 6,733,472 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.