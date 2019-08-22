Zen Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $2.29 million and $1,217.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00267356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.01336927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022008 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002582 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,520,300 coins and its circulating supply is 21,225,300 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

