Zcash (ZEC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $138.20 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $51.23 or 0.00502040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Coinut and Coinroom. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $371.35 million and approximately $138.20 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00131216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00050656 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002635 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 7,248,969 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, GOPAX, Cryptomate, Coinroom, Gemini, LBank, Trade Satoshi, BTC Trade UA, Liquid, Poloniex, BitBay, Waves Decentralized Exchange, LocalTrade, CEX.IO, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Upbit, Kuna, Altcoin Trader, Crex24, Bitinka, OTCBTC, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Coinut, Tux Exchange, Allcoin, WEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, C2CX, YoBit, Exmo, Cryptohub, OKEx, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Instant Bitex, Binance, Huobi, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Mercatox, CoinEx, Bitlish, BigONE, BCEX, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, Graviex, Kraken and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

