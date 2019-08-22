Zap Trading Down 8.5% This Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Zap has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a total market cap of $762,058.00 and approximately $29,044.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.56 or 0.04854864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.