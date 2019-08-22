Zacks: Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Given $5.75 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Luna Innovations’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $5.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Luna Innovations an industry rank of 101 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Luna Innovations stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.14. 291,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,667. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $168.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 20,135 shares of Luna Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $101,077.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,994 shares of company stock worth $3,077,086. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 12,592.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Luna Innovations by 818.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

