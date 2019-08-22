Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) to Buy

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SONM. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. National Securities upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of SONM opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Kneuer bought 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $53,436.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

