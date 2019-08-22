Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) to “Buy”

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,166. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. acquired 6,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

