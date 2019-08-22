Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) to “Hold”

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. New Street Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE CHU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 467,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.01. China Unicom has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 145.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.