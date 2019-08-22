Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) to Hold

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carbon Black Inc. provides endpoint security solutions. Its cloud-based security platform captures, records and analyzes endpoint data and combines with its analytics platform. The company provides technology solutions in endpoint security categories application control, endpoint detection and response and next generation antivirus. Carbon Black Inc. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbon Black has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of CBLK stock traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carbon Black has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $26.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carbon Black will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Morley sold 79,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,508,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Viscuso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $172,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,552,654 in the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBLK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carbon Black by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 108,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 51,512 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 84,007 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 1,748.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the first quarter valued at $162,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

