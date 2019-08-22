Zacks: Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Ship Lease an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.92. 3,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Global Ship Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

