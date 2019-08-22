Zacks: Brokerages Expect Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) to announce $116.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.28 million to $116.66 million. Habit Restaurants posted sales of $104.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full year sales of $464.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.16 million to $464.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $501.82 million, with estimates ranging from $497.29 million to $504.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Habit Restaurants.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.82 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HABT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

HABT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 173,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,749. The company has a market cap of $235.24 million, a PE ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Habit Restaurants has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HABT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,431,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 64,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

