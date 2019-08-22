Zacks: Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $363.20 Million

Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce sales of $363.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $366.39 million and the lowest is $359.00 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $345.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $256.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.69.

In other news, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $139,142.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,214.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $12,417,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,885,376.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.66. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $188.31 and a 52 week high of $305.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

