Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.39. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.18. 30,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,485. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

