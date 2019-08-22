Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) to post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.39). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.33% and a negative net margin of 4,081.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLCM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

BLCM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 826,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,106. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1,497.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

