Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce sales of $2.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $7.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on THO shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wellington Shields cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Thor Industries stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.23 per share, with a total value of $202,880.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at $873,501.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

