Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.22 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) will report sales of $7.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.15 billion and the highest is $7.31 billion. Raytheon reported sales of $6.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full-year sales of $28.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $29.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.54 billion to $31.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTN. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.98. 1,277,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,209. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTN. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Raytheon by 829.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after buying an additional 1,580,544 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 17,408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,100,715 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1,380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,442,000 after buying an additional 817,506 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,365,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,254,449,000 after buying an additional 527,708 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

