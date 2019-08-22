Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10).

Several research firms recently commented on FENC. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 5,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,949. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.17.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

