Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.53). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.90) to ($3.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,572,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,386,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,498. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,300. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,007,000 after acquiring an additional 225,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 52,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

ESPR opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.67. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

