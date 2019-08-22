Zacks: Analysts Expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.82. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

SYNH stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 195,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $56.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $29,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 29.0% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $136,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 75.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $167,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

