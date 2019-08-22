Zacks: Analysts Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report $5.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.52 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $21.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.84 billion to $21.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $22.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AutoNation to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 37,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,555,770.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,844.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James R. Bender sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $37,084.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,671,678 shares of company stock valued at $79,427,712. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,628,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,175,000 after buying an additional 437,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,952,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,051,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,946,000 after buying an additional 256,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1,146.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,599,000 after buying an additional 1,855,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,808,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,854,000 after buying an additional 200,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.65. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,411. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

