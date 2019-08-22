Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VF’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. VF posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. TheStreet cut VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In other VF news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. VF has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

