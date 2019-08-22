Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $763.60 Million

Analysts expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to post $763.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.00 million and the highest is $769.00 million. Middleby posted sales of $713.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price target on Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Middleby by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Middleby by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Middleby by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.43. 367,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,062. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.60. Middleby has a 52-week low of $96.65 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

