Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to announce $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $149.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

FIS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.50. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $140.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $1,355,120.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,173.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,343.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,221 shares of company stock worth $2,323,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,183,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,834,000 after acquiring an additional 336,826 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 306.1% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 413,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2,778.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 11.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 87,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

