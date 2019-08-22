Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $5.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Longbow Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,556 shares of company stock worth $6,741,879. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,169,000 after buying an additional 452,824 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,573,858,000 after buying an additional 338,339 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,525,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $500,817,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,687,000 after buying an additional 39,444 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.08. 22,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,581. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $83.39 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average is $104.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

