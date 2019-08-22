YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.28

Shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and traded as low as $64.54. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR shares last traded at $64.89, with a volume of 3,353 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

