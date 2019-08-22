Yancoal Australia Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:YAL)

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Yancoal Australia has a one year low of A$2.60 ($1.84) and a one year high of A$4.73 ($3.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09.

In other news, insider Fucun Wang 298,350 shares of Yancoal Australia stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th.

Yancoal Australia Ltd Engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal in Japan, Singapore, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It owns 81% interests in the Moolarben coal mine located in the Western Coalfields of New South Wales; 100% interests in the Stratford Duralie mines located within the New South Wales Gloucester Basin; 100% interests in the Yarrabee mine located to the northeast of Blackwater in Central Queensland's Bowen Basin; 50% interests in the Middlemount mine located to the north-east of Emerald in Queensland's Bowen Basin; and 80% interests in the Mount Thorley mine and 84.5% interests in the Warkworth mine in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

