XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Issues Earnings Results

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter.
Shares of XPEL stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 4,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,251. XPEL has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.74.
About XPEL
