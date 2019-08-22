XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Issues Earnings Results

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter.

Shares of XPEL stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 4,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,251. XPEL has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

