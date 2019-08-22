Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,759 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Xilinx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Xilinx to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $36,092.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,452,072. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,081. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.42.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

