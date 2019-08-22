Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.24

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 21882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $925,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Eves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $572,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,313.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,290. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

