XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Stock Price Up 4.1%

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.76, approximately 2,242 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 130,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

XELB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. XCel Brands had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that XCel Brands Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in XCel Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XCel Brands by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in XCel Brands in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in XCel Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in XCel Brands by 16.9% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,240 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

