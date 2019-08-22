X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XFOR. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

XFOR traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,319. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 779.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,456.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

