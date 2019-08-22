X-CASH Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $6,078.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00314228 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000105 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 42,688,659,153 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.