WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.28

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and traded as low as $16.93. WVS Financial shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 731 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

WVS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

