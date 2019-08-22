Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 59 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,260,079,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,117,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,990,052,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,224,242,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after buying an additional 422,352 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN traded down $8.25 on Thursday, hitting $1,815.29. The company had a trading volume of 166,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,898.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,817.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,690,021 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

