Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.77 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for $10,249.76 or 1.00296923 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $103,592.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00026396 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00152651 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000632 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046030 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017.

The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

