Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 20.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter worth $60,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter worth $60,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.93. 12,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,857. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.75 and a beta of 1.48. Wix.Com Ltd has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.51.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Wix.Com from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

