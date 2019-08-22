WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Gap Down to $22.97

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $22.97. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 2,328,754 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 64,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,100,000 after buying an additional 194,523 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.