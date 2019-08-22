Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $391,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,038,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,190,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.14. The company had a trading volume of 291,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,538. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.60 and a 12 month high of $114.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

