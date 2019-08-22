WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.48 Million

Analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) will announce $288.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.20 million and the lowest is $287.00 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $291.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.48 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOW. Stephens began coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 224,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,251. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 3.7% during the first quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 29,845,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,593,000 after buying an additional 1,077,250 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 350.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 109,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 298,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 227,693 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

