WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.61 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, LBank, Bittrex and Cryptopia. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $145,118.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013786 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, EXX, FreiExchange, LBank, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

