Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Whirlpool worth $29,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 45.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Longbow Research set a $178.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $140.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

