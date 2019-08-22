WeTrust Price Reaches $0.0185 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One WeTrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and Liqui. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $1,020.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00268848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01330240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022078 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00095063 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

