Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WBK. ValuEngine cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,571. Westpac Banking has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the first quarter valued at about $5,792,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

