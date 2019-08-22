Western Areas Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:WSA)

Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

WSA opened at A$2.44 ($1.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.25. Western Areas has a twelve month low of A$1.84 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of A$3.04 ($2.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $661.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14.

Western Areas Company Profile

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates in Australia. The company develops high grade nickel mines; and explores for nickel sulphides and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

