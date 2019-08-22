Western Areas Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:WSA)

Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
WSA opened at A$2.44 ($1.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.25. Western Areas has a twelve month low of A$1.84 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of A$3.04 ($2.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $661.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14.
Western Areas Company Profile
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.