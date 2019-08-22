WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases New Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 33.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 22,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 47,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

