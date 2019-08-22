WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases New Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 33.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 22,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 47,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36.
In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
