WESCAP Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,237,000 after acquiring an additional 396,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,111,000 after buying an additional 438,390 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Unum Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,635,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 986,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 982,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after purchasing an additional 65,941 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $53,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

