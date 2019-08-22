Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

WEN stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Wendys has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Wendys news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth $12,300,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth $2,017,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wendys by 73.6% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

