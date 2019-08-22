WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) will announce $6.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.00 billion. WellCare Health Plans reported sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full year sales of $27.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.26 billion to $27.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.68 billion to $33.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WellCare Health Plans.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

NYSE WCG traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans has a one year low of $220.63 and a one year high of $324.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 766.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

