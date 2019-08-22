Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Western Midstream Partners (WES)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES):

8/15/2019 – Western Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/13/2019 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

8/6/2019 – Western Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Western Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2019 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

8/2/2019 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

8/1/2019 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/1/2019 – Western Midstream Partners had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

WES stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,732. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77.

Get Western Midstream Partners LP alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 88,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.