Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Universal Display (OLED)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED):

8/18/2019 – Universal Display was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/16/2019 – Universal Display was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Universal Display was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/6/2019 – Universal Display was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/2/2019 – Universal Display had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $180.00 to $223.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Universal Display had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $172.00 to $206.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Universal Display was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2019 – Universal Display was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2019 – Universal Display is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Universal Display had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Universal Display had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Universal Display had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

7/10/2019 – Universal Display was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $190.50 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OLED traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $212.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 171.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.75 and a 200 day moving average of $168.53. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $218.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company’s revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other Universal Display news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $2,465,552.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,106,393.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,255,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,801 shares of company stock worth $34,646,297. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $4,586,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

